"Learn how to sell a ticket" - WWE RAW Superstar sends blunt message to Logan Paul

Logan Paul doesn't seem to be making a lot of friends in the WWE RAW locker room.

Despite picking up his first singles win against The Miz at SummerSlam, there appears to be plenty on the WWE roster not yet sold on him.

Earlier this week, Bobby Lashley spoke about Logan Paul in an interview where he said he thinks he should go out of his way to shake more people's hands backstage. Now his promo skills are being called into question.

On the latest episode of WWE's The Bump, Ciampa was asked about Logan Paul and proceeded to bury Paul's promo skills.

"I saw him stuttering and stammering trying to cut a promo that he can't do for the life of himself. Learn how to sell a ticket, Logan Paul!" Ciampa exclaimed.

They then showed Ciampa a promo that Logan had cut on him prior to SummerSlam, and The Blackheart was in no way impressed.

"You're not gonna want the frickin that I put down? That was his close. That was his out," Ciampa said. "I'm not wasting any more time on him. We're not talking about Logan Paul anymore."

Ciampa almost became United States Champion on WWE RAW

Things have gone much better for Ciampa since the creative regime change from Vince McMahon to Triple H on WWE RAW.

On Monday night, Ciampa challenged Bobby Lashley for the WWE United States Championship, and while he didn't win, he was able to show the WWE Universe exactly what he's capable of.

As a former two-time NXT Champion, it's abundantly clear that Triple H understands how to book Ciampa going forward on WWE RAW.

