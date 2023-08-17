WWE RAW Superstar claims she has no idea who Adam Pearce is

A current WWE Superstar who returned on this week's episode of RAW has claimed she has no idea who Adam Pearce is.

Piper Niven returned on this week's episode of RAW and won her first title in the company without even having a match. The 32-year-old returned in a backstage segment with WWE Official Adam Pearce and Chelsea Green.

Green has been looking for a new tag team partner for the last couple of weeks so she wouldn't have to vacate the Women's Tag Team Championship after her former partner Sonya Deville suffered an injury.

Piper confronted The Hot Mess backstage and declared that she was her new tag team partner. Chelsea had little choice but to accept that Niven was now one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions.

During the latest episode of WWE's The Bump, Niven talked about when she interrupted Green and Pearce to declare herself a champion. When asked about her thoughts on Adam Pearce, the former Doudrop claimed she didn't know who the WWE Official was.

"Who? That Bald Grandpa? That guy who hangs around at work sometimes? I don't know I don't really think about him much at all. But he seems to stay out of my way so fine, I guess," she said. [From 51:10 to 51:30]

Piper Niven reflects on her hiatus from WWE

Piper Niven's return on RAW was a surprising one for fans, and it marked the first time she had been seen on television since she defeated Dana Brooke on an episode of Main Event over three months ago.

Her time away was not her first hiatus from the company. Last September, the former NXT UK standout picked up an injury that kept her out of action for over three months.

Thankfully, this year, she returned to the company in the Women's Royal Rumble Match. Before her return, Niven spoke to Rick Ucchino of Cageside Seats, stating that she went crazy during her time away from work.

"I have not been off any particular large period of time, and I didn’t realize that when performers and athletes get injured, you can go crazy. I went crazy, crazy. For real, crazy. And I ended up having to talk to some people and found out some things about my life, and I’m using that as, like, a character development moment. So I’m really hoping that I get to share this other side of the story with you guys through wrestling," she said.

