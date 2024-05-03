WWE RAW Superstar Damian Priest breaks silence after his match in Italy 

WWE RAW Superstar Damian Priest recently took to his social media to share a message with his fans after a live show in Vienna, Austria.

The show was a non-televised wrestling event. The show comes just before the Backlash event in France and featured several top stars from RAW and SmackDown. It included multiple title matches where Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, Randy Orton, LA Knight, and Gunther as well as other superstars were in the spotlight.

The Archer of Infamy took part in a six-man tag team match where he, along with Finn Balor and JD McDonagh, faced off against the team of Awesome Truth and Jey Uso. Despite putting in all of their efforts, Damian Priest and his stable lost the bout. Being the current World Heavyweight Champion, Priest took to his Instagram following the show and reminded fans he is the champion.

"El Campeón in Italy 🇮🇹 #AllRise #LiveForever 📸 @timmsy," he wrote.

Damian Priest received a critical prediction from Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan for WWE Backlash

WWE RAW Superstar Damian Priest holds the position of the current World Heavyweight Champion, but has suffered an unexpected defeat just before WWE Backlash in France. The superstar is set to lock horns against Jey Uso in France and the predictions have become fascinating, especially after his latest defeat. If Priest successfully defends his title, then he would potentially face Drew McIntyre in Glasgow, which is McIntyre's home turf.

Giving his honest opinion on the Gigantic Pop podcast, wrestling veteran Matt Morgan asserted that McIntyre is definitely going to be the dominant one in the bout. He also added that The Scottish Warrior will likely clinch the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Clash at the Castle.

"Yes. I have no doubt, and it's going to be cool to watch. You know, he's a heel like I think it's going to work. It's going to look good. It's going to feel good, yeah. And we saw how this could play decades ago with Bret Hart in Canada. Like it's no different, and it adds a whole different spin to all of this because it gives legitimacy to the heel that what they doing is right."

It will be interesting to see how Damian Priest will maintain his position in the company going into Backlash.

