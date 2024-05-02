WWE RAW Superstar defends Jaida Parker amid Zoey Stark's controversial comments towards her

Zoey Stark once again lashed out at a female WWE Superstar, specifically NXT's Jaida Parker. Stark's comments prompted Monday Night RAW's newest star, Zelina Vega, to defend Parker.

Paker and Stark have been going back and forth on social media. Stark recently called out female superstars for lacking "personality." This prompted a response from Vega, who challenged Stark to a match.

"First off lookaaatmeee. Secondly, we’re*. Third.. I’ll grab my shortest shorts and meet you there," wrote Vega.

The LWO member followed up with another tweet, standing up for Parker and showing her love amid the controversy with Stark.

"who said that?!? I love me some @Jaida_Parkerwwe we been knew that! I was talking about Zoey lollllll" wrote Vega in her follow-up tweet.

Jaida Parker also responded to Zelina Vega's comments

Zelina Vega's tweet caught Jaida Parker's attention, as the NXT sensation sent out a seven-word message. The 25-year-old certainly appreciated Vega for her comments.

"Ouuuuuuu I got love for you too," wrote Parker.

The back and forth between Parker and Vega continued, with the latter sending out another tweet, leading to a one-word response from the NXT star.

"if only they knew what the very first thing I asked/ said to you was hahahah," wrote Vega.

"Aye !!!" responded Parker.

Jaida Parker is one of the fastest-rising superstars on NXT, where she is a member of Out the Mud, a group consisting of SCRYPTS, Bronco Nima, and Lucien Price.

On the latest edition of NXT, she was involved in a brawl with numerous female NXT Superstars, including Sol Ruca, Arianna Grace, and the returning Mia Yim, who have all expressed their desire to become the inaugural NXT Women's North American Champion.

Meanwhile, Vega and the LWO were drafted to Monday Night RAW as part of the 2024 Draft.

