Randy Orton is currently on a great run in WWE and has had a fantastic 2020, where he has brought back his ruthless side. The Legend Killer has had memorable feuds with Edge and Drew McIntyre, and even became the World champion one more time, taking his tally to 14 world titles in WWE.

One of the men that Randy Orton has feuded with, albeit briefly, is Keith Lee. The former NXT Champion was called up to the main roster earlier this year, and almost immediately feuded with Orton.

In a recent interview, Lee spoke about Randy Orton and how it has been an honor to be in the ring with him.

Keith Lee on feuding with Randy Orton in WWE

Lee spoke to Sports Illustrated ahead of this week's RAW, where he said that it was honor to face a "legend" like Randy Orton. He stated that Orton is different and that he can relate to him:

"At the end of the day, nothing takes that moment away from me, but at the same time, you have to acknowledge who Randy Orton is, and, like you said, what he means to this business. He’s different—the company looks to him in a high, bright light because that’s what he is worthy of. Everything he has done, to me, is brilliant. I like watching Randy Orton a lot. In some ways, I feel like I relate to him, as well. All I can say is that was an honor, and it was something very tremendous for a Keith Lee introduction. I am grateful for that opportunity."

Lee debuted on the main roster on the RAW after SummerSlam and immediately squared up to Randy Orton on the Red brand. He lost his first match on RAW due to an interference by Drew McIntyre, but went on to face and defeat Orton at Payback. Lee faced Orton and McIntyre a few times after that, before going on to feud with other Superstars on RAW.

It will be interesting to see if Lee gets another chance at feuding with McIntyre in the future.