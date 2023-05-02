WWE RAW Superstar reacts to being drafted to the same brand as on-screen romantic partner

This week on WWE RAW, the Draft continued to allocate the remainder of the superstars to the red and blue brand. One of the biggest names drafted to RAW last night was WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley. She has now reacted to her stablemate, Dominik Mysterio, joining her on the Monday night program.

The first night of the WWE Draft saw big names changing brands. WWE SmackDown's first pick of Night One was the trio of Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, and Solo Sikoa. Besides securing the Undisputed Universal Champion, SmackDown picked up Bianca Belair, who holds the RAW Women's Championship.

The Eradicator was the first superstar to be drafted to WWE RAW on Night Two of the Draft. Her move to the red brand provided the show with a women's champion, as Belair is now part of SmackDown. Later on, another member of The Judgment Day, Dominik Mysterio, was also drafted to WWE RAW. The 26-year-old is currently Ripley's on-screen romantic partner in the company.

Following the Draft, Rhea Ripley took to Twitter to address having Dominik by her side on the same show. A tweet by Sportskeeda Wrestling, which mentioned that the WWE Draft couldn't keep the duo apart, caught the eye of the SmackDown Women's Champion. Ripley replied to the post by saying that "nothing can."

Who will become the World Heavyweight Champion on WWE RAW?

Last week, Triple H announced that the brand that did not draft Roman Reigns would receive the World Heavyweight Championship. The Game also stated that a new world champion would be crowned at Night Of Champions 2023.

Since the announcement, the WWE Universe has been buzzing about who could win the World Heavyweight Championship on May 27. A report doing the rounds online claims that a recently drafted SmackDown Superstar was pitched to become the champion, and he would later be moved to RAW. The news outlet also stated that the name discussed was not Bobby Lashley.

