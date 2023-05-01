Recently drafted WWE SmackDown Superstar rumored to win World Heavyweight Championship; former WWE Champion not in discussion

On last week's episode of WWE RAW, Triple H revealed the new World Heavyweight Championship to the WWE Universe. The COO said a new champion would be crowned at the Night Of Champions PLE.

After WrestleMania, Triple H came out to address the WWE Universe. His announcement entailed a WWE Draft that would see Superstars assigned to specific brands.

In subsequent shows, Triple H made another announcement that promised to shake the foundation of WWE. The announcement further cemented the WWE Draft, stating that when Roman Reigns gets drafted to a brand, he would only defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship there. To ensure that the brand without Roman Reigns has a world championship, The Game introduced a new World Heavyweight Championship.

Xero News has learned that in the development of naming a new World Heavyweight Champion, a WWE Superstar who was recently drafted to SmackDown was pitched to win the Championship. After winning the title, this Superstar will be drafted to WWE RAW after Night of Champions.

In addition to the report, the Twitter handle has claimed that former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley is not the Superstar in discussion. To hint at who the Superstar is, Xero posted a poll, asking its followers to choose between AJ Styles, Edge, and Solo Sikoa.

What happened the last time the World Heavyweight Championship was introduced in WWE

Eric Bischoff re-introduced the World Heavyweight Championship when he was the General Manager of WWE RAW in 2002. Bischoff took to the ring and introduced the Championship that was made famous in WCW.

The GM of WWE RAW named Triple H the inaugural Champion while handing him the title. The World Heavyweight Championship was defended on both shows and on many PLEs for nine years until it was retried in 2011 with Randy Orton as the final Champion.

