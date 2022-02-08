WWE RAW Superstar reveals details of 'special' interaction with Vince McMahon

WWE RAW Superstar Dominik Mysterio recently revealed the details of his real-life relationship with Vince McMahon.

Dominik has known McMahon for a long time as he was often present backstage during his father's almost two-decade-long career in the company. Thus, the budding superstar has known the WWE Chairman since childhood and shared how their relationship has changed.

Reigns vs. Omega- who had the better year? Vote now

Dominik Mysterio mentioned that he had limited exchanges with Vince McMahon backstage. However, he remembers receiving a standing ovation after his debut, and McMahon hugged him with pride.

The RAW Superstar said this it was his special moment and also wished to someday show his boss a picture of them from his childhood. Here's what Dominik said during his interview with The Metro:

"I've known him since I was a kid. It's a very professional relationship – always, 'Hello, sir. Thank you, sir.' But I think after my debut, where we had just that little moment where he hugged me and told me, 'Not a lot of people get that ovation when they come back.' That, to me, is special. I have yet to show him the picture of him holding me as a kid. I'm sure he's seen it out there,' he admitted.' But for me to show it to him personally, I think he'll get a kick out of it."

Dr.H★★chie @ballsnthezdraws No Rey Mysterio slander allowed he’s the goat for a reason No Rey Mysterio slander allowed he’s the goat for a reason https://t.co/GCFE4oRZV6

He also discussed how Rey Mysterio shares a great bond with Vince McMahon backstage. The former champion said that his father often takes the lead when it comes to getting anything approved by the boss on WWE RAW. On the contrary, Dominik likes to make the most of the opportunities he gets.

Dominik and Rey Mysterio as a tag team in WWE

Dominik and Rey Mysterio have been nothing short of brilliant as a tag team. They were the first father-son duo in WWE history to win the tag team gold and enjoyed a good run on SmackDown.

The creative team teased a potential split between The Mysterios during their final days on the blue brand, but that angle was quickly dropped after they were drafted to RAW.

Also Read Article Continues below

It is expected that The Mysterios will continue to compete in the tag team division. Rey Mysterio admitted to hoping that his son would be prepared to take on challenges all by himself by the end of this year. He feels that he would hang his boots once Dominik is ready to take charge of his singles run.

Was Eddie Guerrero the greatest heel of all time? Here's what a WWE Hall of Famer has to say

Edited by Kaushik Das