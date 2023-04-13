WWE RAW Superstar reveals heartfelt reason why he's able to remain motivated through Ramadan

WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali has a very heartfelt reason for staying motivated during Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar that requires all practicing Muslims to fast.

Over the last couple of months, we have seen Mustafa transform into a "stay positive" character, where even in a loss, he looks at the bright side of the situation. The former RETRIBUTION leader had mainly been engaged in a storyline with Dolph Ziggler, but following WrestleMania 39, that story seems to have ended. Regardless, Ali continues to remain active on social media.

In his latest post on Twitter, the 37-year-old revealed that someone approached him while he was working out in Saudi Arabia to ask about his motivation through Ramadan. He told this kind stranger that he'll always look at a card that his daughter made him.

"While working out today, i got asked how do you stay motivated to workout during Ramadan while you’re fasting? i pulled out this card my daughter made that I carry with me anytime I travel. "I just look at this,""Ali tweeted.

Ali last wrestled against Bobby Lashley on the RAW after WrestleMania 39, where he lost to All Mighty.

The WWE Universe recently shared their displeasure with Mustafa Ali's booking

Mustafa Ali has been well supported by the WWE Universe since his debut for the company at the 2016 Cruiserweight Classic. Despite winning zero titles on the main roster, the former RETRIBUTION leader has a fan base that is dedicated to seeing him used properly.

The most recent example was when Bobby Lashley demolished Ali on the RAW after WrestleMania 39. Many fans swarmed Twitter to ask why the match was booked other than to make the former SmackDown star look like a fool.

Others pointed out that booking like this forced the 37-year-old star to ask for his release a couple of years ago under the old regime.

One can only hope that Ali can finally string together some wins and have the type of run he's always dreamed about since joining WWE.

