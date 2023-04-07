Create

"No wonder Guy is asking for his release"- WWE Universe goes wild after 37-year-old star gets 'buried' on RAW

By Vivek Sharma
Modified Apr 07, 2023 22:45 IST
Vince McMahon (left); Triple H (right)

The wrestling world is abuzz with reactions after Mustafa Ali was brutally beaten down by Bobby Lashley on WWE RAW.

Ali, who publicly requested his release from the company last year, has been a part of the Stamford-based promotion for nearly seven years. The 37-year-old, however, has not won any championships in the company and has mainly been a 'jobber' on the main roster.

While he has featured more prominently on WWE programming under Triple H, Mustafa Ali is yet to win a significant match in the last few months. This week on RAW, the former Retribution leader interrupted Bobby Lashley during a backstage segment which led to the All Mighty dragging him to the ring for a match. Lashley did not take long in decimating Ali, making the latter submit to the Hurt Lock.

After suggesting to @fightbobby that he look at the positive side, @AliWWE gets completely destroyed by The All Mighty. #WWERaw https://t.co/ikQT7q7qgg

The whole segment did not sit well with a number of fans, as many share the opinion that Ali is extremely talented and deserves better opportunities to showcase his skills.

Check out the reactions below:

@WWE @fightbobby @AliWWE No wonder Guy is asking for his release now
@WWE @fightbobby @AliWWE @AliWWE is amazing! He needs to get push for intercontinental or tag team.
@WWE @fightbobby @AliWWE Quit jobbing poor Ali! He's just trying to be positive 😭
Mustafa Ali Requested That Release And Nothing Changed for Him 😭😭😭
Mustafa Ali being in the budget cuts and going somewhere else. 🙏
They're never going to elevate Mustafa Ali. Damn shame. #WWERaw
Mustafa Ali and Dolph Ziggler deserve better #WWERaw https://t.co/OQl6t2vYTs
What was the point of this Bobby Lashley vs Mustafa Ali match?
whoever started the rumor that mustafa ali was set for a push will not be seeing heaven https://t.co/XwAVYKqpW8
Mustafa Ali getting shit on every week.. Why lol?#WWERaw
Mustafa Ali record gotta be like 3-152 🤣🤣
Mustafa Ali must have angered someone in the WWE! #WWERaw
WHY IS IT ALWAYS MUSTAFA ALI GETTING SQUASHED? HE AINT DO NOTHING BUT BE A POSITIVE GUY! #WWERaw https://t.co/Fp9hCV0JgH
Mustafa Ali needs to leave WWE
Mustafa Ali just a crash test dummy at this point #rawaftermania
did mustafa ali piss in triple h’s bag cause what did he do to get buried like this
@JDfromNY206 Mustafa Ali is a step away from Rampage
Mustafa Ali’s career is over
I feel bad for Mustafa Ali.

WWE reportedly had a push planned for Mustafa Ali

Mustafa Ali has been screaming for a more prominent spotlight over the last few years. The RAW star has shown time and time again that he is as talented as anyone inside the squared circle and has the support of fans.

It was recently reported that Triple H and Co. had huge plans in store for the 37-year-old. Ali was slated to gain some steam after his match against Seth Rollins and a "bigger spotlight" after WrestleMania 39.

What a drip, @AliWWE! 🔥 #WWEHOF https://t.co/9hsWniCccu

However, with Vince McMahon returning to book shows, many of Hunter's plans could be altered, including the rumored push for Mustafa Ali. Numerous sources noted that the 77-year-old was once again making creative decisions on RAW this week and could soon return to his old position.

Fans will be curious to see what WWE's plans are for the talented performer. However, things don't look so positive if RAW is anything to go by.

