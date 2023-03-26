36-year-old star, who publicly demanded his release from WWE, set to be given a 'bigger spotlight' by Triple H - Reports

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H seems to have big plans in store for Mustafa Ali following WrestleMania 39.

The 36-year-old performer has been a part of World Wrestling Entertainment since 2016. However, he has not had many opportunities to showcase his talent. Ali even publicly requested his release from WWE last year, which was eventually declined by Vince McMahon.

The former 205 live star has featured prominently on RAW over the last few weeks. While he may not have many victories under his belt, he has certainly gotten more screentime under the creative direction of Triple H.

According to WRKD Wrestling, Mustafa Ali will face Seth Rollins on the red brand. It was also noted that the star is slated to gain some steam over the next few weeks and could get a "bigger spotlight" after WrestleMania 39.

Fans recently criticized Triple H for his booking of WWE star Mustafa Ali

Mustafa Ali has not won a single championship in WWE despite being associated with the company for nearly seven years. While he has gotten more attention under the creative team, he is yet to win any meaningful matches.

The 36-year-old star was squashed in under two minutes by Omos on last week's edition of Monday Night RAW, which did not sit well with fans. Many even took to social media to comment on Ali's booking.

Mustafa Ali was involved in a brief feud with Dolph Ziggler a while back. The former Retribution leader even crashed a recent VIP signing in Trenton, New Jersey, to confront the Show Off. The duo had a match on RAW last month where Ali picked up the victory via rollup.

The RAW star is currently not involved in any storylines and is unlikely to be a part of WrestleMania 39. However, he will be a part of the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal which will take place on the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

What do you think Triple H and Co. have in store for Mustafa Ali? Sound off below and let us know!

