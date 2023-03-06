[Watch] Mustafa Ali crashes VIP signing at house show to confront WWE star

WWE star Mustafa Ali decided to crash a recent VIP signing in Trenton, New Jersey, to confront Dolph Ziggler.

Ali recently underwent a complete character change. The former RETRIBUTION leader has adopted a completely positive mindset, where he sees the best in every scenario, even if it does not go in his favor. The delusional gimmick started after he defeated Ziggler a few weeks ago on RAW, and has remained with him ever since.

Well, the high-flier recently decided to continue his character-building. Ahead of WWE Live Event in Trenton, New Jersey, Ali shot a video where he crashed a VIP experience being held for the fans.

Ziggler, who was the guest of honor, immediately had security escort Ali out, and even got the VIP guests to cheer for him to leave. Ali basked in their cheers as if they were there for him, but was eventually removed from the premises. WWE has since released the full video on their social handles.

A WWE veteran has not been too crazy about Mustafa Ali's booking

Mustafa Ali may feel the power of positivity, but that doesn't mean the new gimmick works for everyone. In fact, former WWE head writer Vince Russo expressed his concern for the 36-year-old star's booking during the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW,

Russo would even suggest that Ali should speak with management about how he gets booked to avoid further character damage.

Ali has had quite an up-and-down run with WWE. He's openly expressed his frustrations with the company on social media and even started a #FreeAli hashtag at the beginning of 2022.

His online outbursts calmed down a bit once Vince McMahon announced his retirement, and Triple H took over to begin a new era for WWE. He's seen a lot more television time since.

One thing is certain, Ali is fully committed to his new persona.

