Vince Russo claims current booking for 36-year-old star and top RAW talent is "just a waste of time" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo heavily criticized Mustafa Ali and Baron Corbin's current booking.

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Ali faced Dolph Ziggler in a singles match. Despite having the upper hand initially, The Show Off lost the bout after Mustafa hit him with a Crucifix Pin.

In the same episode, Corbin faced Sami Zayn in an impromptu match. After a continuous brawl, Zayn won the match by hitting Baron with a Helluva kick, thus picking up the win.

While speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned how WWE had booked Ali and Corbin weakly. He suggested that both Mustafa and Corbin should enquire about their booking.

"I honestly don't know what it is. I don't know how Ali is not looking at the creative they've given him and not having a meeting with whoever. Same with Corbin. At what point do you guys say, 'Guys, what are we doing? Like if you have nothing for me, maybe it's best if we go our separate ways because this really is just a waste of time for the both of us,'" said Russo. (29:20-30:00)

Vince Russo heaped praise on Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins' promo at Elimination Chamber

Vince Russo recently praised Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins' promo at Elimination Chamber.

At the event, WWE teased a trailer for WrestleMania Hollywood, which showcased Rollins and Lynch portraying The Joker and Batman, respectively.

The veteran mentioned that he was a fan of the segment and liked how The Visionary and The Man acted on the same.

"That was very very valuable. They're very very very very well done. They were killing me in that opening segment with Sami. They went through every chant they knew man. I was like, 'Oh my God,'" Vince Russo noted.

It would be interesting to see what plans WWE has for Mustafa Ali and Baron Corbin going forward.

