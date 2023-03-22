"This is super pathetic" - WWE Universe is extremely disappointed in Triple H's booking of 36-year-old Superstar

Triple H reshaped the creative in WWE after he became the Chief Content Officer. However, there are some gimmicks that have not hit the mark and some talents that have been wasted. Fans were extremely disappointed in The Game's booking of Mustafa Ali following Monday Night RAW.

Last year, Triple H took over the company, becoming the new Head of Creative after Vince McMahon seemingly retired from WWE. However, Hunter also had to face criticism when it came to booking underutilized talents on both brands and the women's tag team division.

Last night, WWE uploaded the entire match between Omos and Mustafa Ali, which lasted less than a minute. Fans were extremely disappointed in The Game's treatment of a talented superstar like Ali and believe that the company does not see him as a viable star.

Keivon Jackson @cnationmaverick @WWE @TheGiantOmos @AliWWE I thought Ali whole time was getting a US title shot at Mania!!! The buildup been happening for months and now this...

Michelle @Michelle71037 @WWE @TheGiantOmos @AliWWE So they build Mustafa Ali up all that time, give him a genuinely entertaining character, then misuse him just like always. No wonder the guy requested his release

iPleatheTV @iPleatheTV . Guess Hunter also sees him as a Jobber smh I'm sure Mustafa Ali thought under Triple H things would be different for him. Guess Hunter also sees him as a Jobber smh #WWERaw

iNDUBIOUS @PerfectHeist2k I feel like Mustafa Ali suffers from same thing that held back Swerve in WWE and that's just not being someone Triple H sees anything in. Both are really good, it's just up to the one in charge.

FrostyTheSnowman @Fr0stDr4gon @WWE @TheGiantOmos @AliWWE Nah no way wwe posted the full match thats just disrespectful

It will be interesting to see what Ali does next on the main roster as he is currently feuding against Dolph Ziggler on the red brand.

What has Mustafa Ali been doing on WWE RAW under Triple H's regime?

Last year, Mustafa Ali made his return under the old regime where he began feuding with Austin Theory for the United States Championship. After losing to Theory, he was not seen on television for a while.

He later returned under Triple H's regime, where he began feuding with Seth Rollins for the United States Championship. However, Hunter never gave him a singles match against The Visionary.

He recently adopted a whole new outlook and developed a positive personality that has similarities to Seth Rollins' current gimmick. He was recently seen feuding against Dolph Ziggler on the red brand.

However, fans are disappointed with the way Triple H has booked the former leader of RETRIBUTION as he has often been seen on the red brand losing to rising stars such as Bronson Reed and Omos.

What are your thoughts on Mustafa Ali's WWE run? Sound off in the comment section below.

