WWE RAW Superstar's place on the roster questioned by Vince Russo (Exclusive)

WWE aired an action-packed episode of RAW live from the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, that consisted of three title matches and a surprise title change. Between all these important matches, Ivar and Akira Tozawa also faced off in a singles match. The former WWE head writer Vince Russo has given a harsh verdict about the place of Tozawa in the Stamford-based company.

The Japanese superstar requested General Manager Adam Pearce for a match on the show. His request was accepted in the form of a singles match against Ivar. Despite Maxxine Dupri being present at the ringside to neutralize Valhalla, Akira Tozawa suffered a loss against his dominant opponent.

While speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, the former WWE head writer Vince Russo was asked about Akira Tozawa’s purpose on the red brand. According to him, the only reason for the Alpha Academy member being on the show was to entertain the people in the back.

“They get a kick out of him in the back, that’s it. That’s it bro, they get a kick out of him in the back,” Vince Russo said. [25:07 - 25:13]

That is a harsh judgment about the Japanese superstar’s place on the RAW roster. However, Tozawa's win-loss record on the show probably backs Russo’s statement. Tozawa’s fans will be hoping he gets more success as a member of the Alpha Academy.

