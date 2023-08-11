WWE RAW Superstar says he owes "the world" to Kurt Angle (Exclusive)

Chad Gable recently opened up about comparisons to Kurt Angle, saying he's grateful to be even discussed in the same conversation as the WWE legend.

When Angle joined the global juggernaut in 1998 following his Olympic gold medal win in 1996, fans were skeptical about his prospects in the business. However, Kurt Angle took to pro wrestling like a fish out of water. He captured the coveted WWE Championship less than a year into his run in the promotion.

Similarly, Chad Gable comes from an amateur wrestling background like Angle and is often compared to the WWE Hall of Famer for his in-ring style. In a chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Gable addressed the comparisons.

The Alpha Academy member stated that it was a big compliment for him to be even compared to a legend of Kurt Angle's stature.

"It's hard for me to even say because it's such a high compliment. He's one of the greatest ever, a lot of people consider him the best ever. And certainly, from what I do, coming from an amateur background, considered the greatest of all time to ever make that transition," said Chad Gable.

Gable mentioned how Angle had silenced his critics, who believed an amateur wrestler might lack any compelling personality to go far in the wrestling business.

"He's the guy who kicked down all the doors, that broke down the stereotypes that we don't have a personality, that amateur wrestlers are just good wrestlers. But he showed the world that's not true. So, I owe Kurt the world and to even be compared in the same league as him is the highest compliment," added Chad Gable. [4:09 - 4:41]

Bill Apter wants Chad Gable to be showcased as the modern-day Kurt Angle in WWE

Last month, on an episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter expressed his interest in seeing Chad Gable be booked as the modern-day version of Kurt Angle.

The veteran journalist believes the Alpha Academy member had it in him to reach the WWE legend's level if pitted against the right opponents.

"They need to turn Gable into the modern-day Kurt Angle. He's got that; he's really got it, and they need to find an opponent with him to help him grow into a modern Kurt Angle. He's smaller than Kurt," said Bill Apter.

Gable is all set to challenge Gunther for the IC Championship after winning a four-way match on this week's episode of WWE RAW.

