WWE RAW Superstar says Ronda Rousey needs to step up

Becky Lynch has fired another warning shot at Ronda Rousey amid speculation that the long-term rivals could go one-on-one at WrestleMania 39.

In 2019, Lynch defeated Rousey and Charlotte Flair in the main event of WrestleMania 35 to capture the RAW and SmackDown Women’s Championships. Big Time Becks recently said she wants to revisit the rivalry at next year's WrestleMania at SoFi Stadium on April 1-2, 2023.

Asked about a possible match with Rousey, Lynch told SecondsOut’s Lissy Almeida that she looks forward to a clash against each other.

“I mean, sure [Rousey is welcome in the main event], but now it’s different,” Lynch said. “We’re in a different position than we were in 2019. I don’t need to step up to her anymore. She needs to step up to my level. So come on, just bring it, Ronnie… to coin a phrase from my good friend DJ [Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson].” [3:50-4:08]

As Lynch referenced, she no longer feels like Rousey is on a higher level compared to her.

Back in 2019, The Man was relatively unknown outside of WWE while her rival had already established herself as a global star. Three years on, both women are big names in the entertainment industry with mainstream crossover appeal.

Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey have never gone one-on-one

WWE originally booked a Champion vs. Champion match between the two women at Survivor Series 2018. Unfortunately, Becky Lynch suffered a broken nose and a concussion just six days before the event, meaning Charlotte Flair took her place.

Since the cancelation of their Survivor Series encounter, Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey has been one of the most anticipated singles matches in WWE. The long-awaited match looked like it could happen this year at WrestleMania 38, but Rousey challenged Flair instead of Lynch following her Royal Rumble triumph.

Moving forward, Big Time Becks is currently involved in a rivalry with the returning Asuka on RAW. Rousey, meanwhile, will challenge Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship in an "I Quit" match at WrestleMania Backlash on May 8.

Please credit SecondsOut and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Edited by Kartik Arry