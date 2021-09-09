WWE RAW Superstar shares touching story about Triple H following cardiac event 

RAW Superstar Mustafa Ali has shared a touching story about Triple H after WWE announced that The Game had undergone surgery following a cardiac event.

WWE revealed that Triple H was hospitalized following a cardiac event. The company issued an update on his health by announcing that The Game underwent a successful procedure and is expected to make a full recovery.

"Paul Levesque, a.k.a. Triple H, underwent a successful procedure last week at Yale New Haven Hospital following a cardiac event. The episode was caused by a genetic heart issue and Paul is expected to make a full recovery."

Many people in the wrestling community, including fans and wrestlers, sent their best wishes to Triple H after the news broke.

Current RAW Superstar Mustafa Ali was one of them and took to his Twitter and Instagram account to share a touching story about The Game.

In the post, Ali recalled an incident during his time in 205 Live where he asked Triple H for a week off to be with his pregnant wife in his hometown of Chicago. However, The Game permitted him to move back home and be with his family.

"When I was on 205 Live, I had to relocate to Orlando. My wife, who was pregnant at the time, stayed in Chicago. About a month before the due date, I asked Hunter if could visit home for “a week.” Hunter told me “Don’t visit. Move back home. Be a father.” Hunter is a good man," wrote Mustafa Ali.

Triple H helped Mustafa Ali get a WWE contract

Mustafa Ali got his first taste of performing in WWE during the Cruiserweight Classic. The tournament was headed by none other than Triple H and would later lead to the creation of 205 Live.

After it concluded, WWE signed several participants to a contract, but Mustafa Ali wasn't offered a deal. During his interview with After The Bell, Ali recalled how he landed a job with WWE, revealing that he approached Triple H and asked him if he wasn't good enough to be in the company.

The Game responded by telling Ali that it was a timing thing and to keep his head up. A week later, Mustafa received a call with an offer to join the company as a full-time performer.

Triple H has had a huge influence on the careers of many talent, and he's responsible for bringing top stars such as Samoa Joe to WWE.

We at Sportskeeda would like to wish Triple H a speedy recovery from his surgery and, hopefully, see him return to WWE TV in the near future.

