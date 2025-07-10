WWE RAW Superstar teases big match against singer Jelly Roll

A WWE RAW Superstar is teasing a possible match against country music star Jelly Roll. The Stamford-based promotion announced that the singer will be present on SmackDown this week, and he has been reported to be a part of SummerSlam this year.
Jelly Roll was part of the PLE last year and sang the theme song. He also had some in-ring action, and it looks like that is a story that remains unfinished.
Grayson Waller took to X/Twitter to post an image of himself at the receiving end of a massive chair shot by Jelly Roll last year at SummerSlam.
Notably, this comes after PWInsider reported that Jelly Roll is training to make his in-ring WWE debut at SummerSlam. The report also mentioned that there are plans to align the singer with a top babyface heading into the PLE on August 2 and 3.
"Singer and actor Jellyroll has been training to make his WWE in-ring debut and will do so at Summerslam, PWInsider.com can confirm," the report said. [H/T PWInsider]
With Cardi B already slated to host the event, WWE is not short of celebrity star power for the Biggest Party of the Summer.
Jelly Roll got the better of A-Town Down Under last year
Last year, the Wild Ones singer got physical in the ring when Awesome Truth (The Miz and R-Truth) were interrupted by Grayson Waller and Austin Theory.
Jerry Roll first took out the duo with chair shots to the back before hitting a choke slam on Theory. He then celebrated in the ring with The Miz and R-Truth.
Waller dropping the photo from last year could hint at him going after Jelly Roll for what happened in Cleveland last year.
Fans will have more clarity on the singer's role in WWE moving forward when he makes an appearance on SmackDown this Friday.
