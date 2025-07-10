WWE RAW Superstar teases big match against singer Jelly Roll

A WWE RAW Superstar is teasing a possible match against country music star Jelly Roll. The Stamford-based promotion announced that the singer will be present on SmackDown this week, and he has been reported to be a part of SummerSlam this year.

Ad

Jelly Roll was part of the PLE last year and sang the theme song. He also had some in-ring action, and it looks like that is a story that remains unfinished.

Grayson Waller took to X/Twitter to post an image of himself at the receiving end of a massive chair shot by Jelly Roll last year at SummerSlam.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Notably, this comes after PWInsider reported that Jelly Roll is training to make his in-ring WWE debut at SummerSlam. The report also mentioned that there are plans to align the singer with a top babyface heading into the PLE on August 2 and 3.

"Singer and actor Jellyroll has been training to make his WWE in-ring debut and will do so at Summerslam, PWInsider.com can confirm," the report said. [H/T PWInsider]

Ad

With Cardi B already slated to host the event, WWE is not short of celebrity star power for the Biggest Party of the Summer.

Jelly Roll got the better of A-Town Down Under last year

Last year, the Wild Ones singer got physical in the ring when Awesome Truth (The Miz and R-Truth) were interrupted by Grayson Waller and Austin Theory.

Ad

Jerry Roll first took out the duo with chair shots to the back before hitting a choke slam on Theory. He then celebrated in the ring with The Miz and R-Truth.

Ad

Waller dropping the photo from last year could hint at him going after Jelly Roll for what happened in Cleveland last year.

Fans will have more clarity on the singer's role in WWE moving forward when he makes an appearance on SmackDown this Friday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sherjeel Malik Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.



While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.



Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.



If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.



When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books. Know More

Big name returning at Evolution? More details HERE