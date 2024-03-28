WWE RAW Superstar The Miz pens a touching message for his daughter on her birthday

WWE RAW Superstar The Miz recently took to social media to send his daughter a heartwarming note on her birthday.

The Miz and Maryse, a former WWE Divas Champion, got married on February 20, 2014, in the Bahamas after a long relationship, and are proud parents to two daughters named Monroe Sky Mizanin and Madison Jade Mizanin. The couple frequently expresses their love for their daughters on various social media platforms.

The superstar recently took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message on the occasion of Monroe Sky's sixth birthday. He prasied his girl for her "knowledge, strength and courage" in the note. The Miz wrote:

"Today, our little princess turns 6! Always know you have the knowledge, strength and courage to defeat any Bowser that steps in your way. May you find the friendship of Toad, build the Kart of your dreams, and be the Super Star that you are. We love you. Happy Birthday Roe Roe"

Check out The Miz's Instagram post below:

WWE Superstar The Miz shares update about being trapped in a room at SAP Center

Earlier this year, WWE RAW Superstar The Miz took to social media to share how he had been trapped in a room at the SAP Center in San Jose.

The Miz mentioned that he could potentially miss the show if he was unable to break free from the room which had a solid metal door. He had also talked about how strong the door was, and that he was unable to break it open.

"I'm live on Instagram and I'm stuck in an 8x6 room in the arena and Monday Night RAW is happening tonight. They can't get us out. It is like being stuck in an elevator, only it is a real room. That door does not budge, it is a metal door, and that lock doesn't work. We've tried it. I've tried pulling the door off of the hinges, but it doesn't work. I'm not strong enough... People have tried kicking the door down, but that doesn't work. We don't have a hammer or a nail to get the hinges off the door... I might not make Monday Night RAW because I am stuck in an 8x6 room at the SAP Center," he said.

It will be intriguing to see what new storylines WWE has in store for The Miz on the red brand.

2 more stars coming from AEW to WWE? More details right here

Poll : Do you think The Miz will make an appearance at WrestleMania XL? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion