WWE RAW Superstar wants a match with Toxic Attraction member (Exclusive)

RAW Superstar Piper Niven recently expressed her interest in going one-on-one against Toxic Attraction's Jacy Jayne in WWE.

For those unaware, before Niven was sidelined from action, she and Nikki Cross were feuding with Jayne and Gigi Dolin in NXT. In fact, Piper Niven's last match before her return to the Royal Rumble went down on the black and gold brand's September 6th, 2022 edition, where she and Cross defeated Dolin and Jayne.

In a chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Niven mentioned that she wanted a one-on-one match with Jacy Jayne in WWE. She also confessed to being a fan of the Toxic Attraction member and thinks they could have a great bout together.

"I haven't had a singles match, I had a tag match, but I would really like to face Jacy Jayne. I'm a big fan of Jacy Jayne, and I think a singles match between us would be good. And I have to give back to the absolute nose pounding she gave me the last time we we faced off at NXT," said Piper Niven. (5:05 - 5:21)

Check out the full video below:

Piper Niven wants a WrestleMania match with WWE NXT's Alba Fyre

Elsewhere in the conversation, Piper Niven picked Alba Fyre as her dream WrestleMania opponent. The two have collided several times on the independent scene, and Niven believes it would be a "disservice" if a bout between the two didn't occur at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

"Alba Fyre. We have kicked it together all across the world, and it would be a disservice for us not to do it one more time at WrestleMania," said Piper Niven. (4:36 - 4:48)

The former WWE 24/7 Champion returned as part of the Women's Rumble match, where she lasted close to 28 minutes with two eliminations to her name.

Are you excited about a potential singles match between Piper Niven and Jacy Jayne in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

If any quotes are used from this article, please embed the YouTube link and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Check out exclusive footage of a fight that broke out at the WWE Royal Rumble press conference here

Poll : 0 votes