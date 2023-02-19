WWE RAW Superstar will face former World Champion in a one-on-one match for the first time in over three years

WWE RAW is gearing up for one of the biggest events in the company, Elimination Chamber, which will determine the rest of the road to WrestleMania. Today, WWE announced that Mustafa Ali will face Dolph Ziggler in a singles match for the first time in over three years.

Dolph Ziggler has been a staple on the red brand for a while. The Showoff has been in and out of the United States Championship picture and has faced Austin Theory on several occasions but failed to get one over A-Town.

Meanwhile, Mustafa Ali has been trying to accomplish the same goal but failed on numerous occasions against Austin Theory. Over the past few weeks on WWE RAW, Dolph Ziggler has been trying to teach Mustafa Ali a very hard and valuable lesson which is to stop making excuses.

Today, WWE announced that the Showoff will face Ali in a singles match on the red brand. The two superstars have hardly crossed paths during their long tenure with the company.

The last time the two superstars had a singles match was on SmackDown in 2019 when the Showoff defeated Ali before WWE SummerSlam ahead of his clash with Goldberg.

Mustafa Ali and Dolph Ziggler have both lost to Bronson Reed on WWE RAW

Last year, Bronson Reed surprised fans when he returned to the company under the new regime. He made his WWE RAW debut and assisted The Miz to defeat Dexter Lumis in a Ladder match.

Bronson Reed has stacked a couple of wins and started an undefeated streak on the red brand. After the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, Reed defeated Dolph Ziggler in a qualifier match for the Elimination Chamber event.

Last Monday, the Colossal defeated former leader of RETRIBUTION Mustafa Ali on WWE RAW. The loss to Reed led to an interaction between Ziggler and Ali which set up a singles match between the two superstars.

It will be interesting to see what the new regime has in store for Ali and Ziggler down the line. Fans believe the two superstars could become a new tag team on Monday Night RAW.

