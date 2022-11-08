Several WWE RAW Superstars will be in town for this week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown on November 11th.

This week's episode of the Blue Brand will emanate live from Indianapolis, IN, and will feature a match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. The Usos are set to defend their titles against Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of New Day.

As per PWInsider, Matt Riddle and all members of The Judgment Day are set to be in town on the night of the show:

Wrestling Update SZN @WrestlingSZN7 Matt Riddle and Judgement Day will be appearing at the WWE Smackdown taping in Indianapolis.( PWInsider) Matt Riddle and Judgement Day will be appearing at the WWE Smackdown taping in Indianapolis.( PWInsider)

While they might just appear in Dark matches on Friday night, all the talents involved might partake in storylines and feuds.

As Survivor Series is right around the corner, WWE will be building to the War Games matches on the show. While one such match is set to feature The Bloodline, no 5-man group exists on the show to challenge them.

The Original Bro may come in and be part of the match's lineup. His potential appearance might be unrelated to this, but his history with The Bloodline and Roman Reigns might suggest otherwise.

Rey Mysterio shifted to SmackDown after his son Dominik joined The Judgment Day. While he has seen some success, even challenging Intercontinental Champion Gunther for his title last week, his past with his son and The Judgment Day may come to haunt him.

It should be noted that no match or segment including these wrestlers has been announced as of yet, though that might change before the show.

In case you missed it, you can check out the Crown Jewel results here.

WWE announced a World Cup starting on this week's SmackDown

WWE announced that it will be hosting a World Cup tournament which will kick off on this week's episode of SmackDown (November 11th). This is a way to capitalize on the popularity of the FIFA World Cup, which kicks off on November 20th.

No details have been given out on the details of the tournament as of this writing. The last time WWE held a World Cup in 2018, it was an eight-man tournament won by Shane McMahon.

The Blue Brand is home to Superstars that can represent several countries. Sheamus can represent Ireland, and Butch or Ridge Holland could do so for England/Britain. Drew McIntyre can represent Scotland, while Intercontinental Champion Gunther can acknowledge his Austrian heritage.

One of the most popular Japanese wrestlers of all time, Shinsuke Nakamura, is on the brand, and so is one of the greatest Mexican Lucha Libre stars in Rey Mysterio. Apart from these, the United States can be represented by several Superstars on the SmackDown roster.

No reward for winning the tournament has yet been announced. While a world title shot would make sense as a prize, any title shot would be better than the trophy won by the last winner of a WWE World Cup

Could Zack Ryder return to WWE...we asked him here

Poll : 0 votes