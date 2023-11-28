WWE RAW team sends message ahead of major match

A WWE RAW tag team has delivered a message ahead of a major match tonight.

This week's episode of WWE RAW has a ton of buzz surrounding it following Survivor Series 2023 in Chicago. Randy Orton made his return to the company during the main event of the premium live event. The Viper helped Cody Rhodes' team overcome The Judgment Day in the men's WarGames match at Survivor Series.

Just before the premium live event went off the air on Saturday, CM Punk made his return to the company for the first time since 2014. Both Orton and Punk are scheduled to appear on tonight's RAW, and the first hour of the show will also be commercial-free.

Ahead of tonight's show, WWE shared a new video on Instagram featuring Alpha Academy's Chad Gable and Otis. The popular duo will compete in a Tag Team Turmoil match tonight on WWE RAW with #DIY, Imperium, The Creed Brothers, The New Day, and Indus Sher. The winning team will become the number one contenders for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship.

"Right now, you are looking at the best tag team in the world, the best in the world, did you hear me? Tonight, we are going to prove it. Tag Team Turmoil baby, straight to the top. The championships are coming back around this beautiful waist," said Chad Gable.

Otis then shouted "Pure carnage!" before putting on a pair of sunglasses. Akira Tozawa then hilariously walked by in the background and made a funny face at the camera, as seen in the video below.

The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest are the current Undisputed Tag Team Champions. It will be interesting to see which team earns a title shot during the Tag Team Turmoil match tonight on WWE RAW.

