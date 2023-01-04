WWE RAW title match appears to have stolen choreography from Scary Movie

The WWE RAW Women's Championship was on the line between current champion Bianca Belair and her former ally Alexa Bliss on last night's edition of RAW.

The match ended in disqualification when Bliss attacked the referee and later Bianca Belair. Prior to the attack, the former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion appeared to be distracted by fans in the crowd dressed as Uncle Howdy. Bray Wyatt's logo also appeared on the Titontron during the title match.

On Twitter, multiple fans realized that during the RAW Women's Championship match, both Bliss and Belair paid homage to the 2003 slasher parody, Scary Movie 3. The duo appeared to recreate the fight between the characters Brenda and Tabitha during the bout,

If you still have not watched the movie and intend to, look away! In Scary Movie 3, Brenda is killed by Tabitha. The character Brenda Meeks was portrayed by Regina Hall in the first three installations of the comedy franchise. The fight scene between Brenda and Tabitha was a parody of the popular horror movie, The Ring. The film also starred Pamela Anderson and parodied The Matrix.

Alexa Bliss recently revealed who inspired her popular WWE Championship pose

In an interview with BT Sport, Alexa Bliss discussed her unique WWE Championship pose and how it came to fruition.

During Bliss' reign in the SmackDown and RAW Championships, the Superstar posed with the the belt across her shoulders and behind her head. She disclosed that the pose was suggested by former WWE star and current member of The House of Black in AEW, Buddy Matthews, saying:

"So Murphy came up with that. Because I wore the tutus with the belt when I was doing the Harley Quinn thing, he was like ‘you should hold it like this’, so I was holding my belts and stuff like that. And so then once I won the title, I held the title like that, because I was thinking ‘what’s going to show the title plus show my face on camera and make (them) a close as possible?’" (H/T WrestleTalk).

Alexa Bliss and Buddy Matthews worked together during their days in NXT, and were a couple, being engaged until 2018. The pair shared a pet pig named Larry-Steve and remain friends. Multiple-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Bliss wed singer Ryan Cabrera in April 2022.

