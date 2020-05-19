WWE RAW: United States Championship match announced for next week

United States Championship

Apollo Crews will be going up against Andrade for the United States Championship next week on WWE RAW. The former NXT star returned to WWE TV today and now has a chance to get his hands on the US title.

Zelina Vega gave Crews two choices while he was being interviewed backstage by Charly Caruso. She asked him to walk away from the feud with Andrade or face him next week on Monday Night RAW and risk the possibility of never being able to walk again.

Apollo opted to take on the United States Champion next week for the title. He sounded confident of getting his hands on the title which would be his first-ever accolade in WWE if he ends up winning the match. He has been with WWE since 2014 but has not managed to win a single championship in his almost six-year-long spell.

Crews was supposed to be in the Money in the Bank ladder match earlier this month. Unfortunately, he suffered a knee injury during his match against Andrade on Monday Night RAW back in late April and was replaced by AJ Styles in the match for the coveted briefcase.

Apollo Crews and Kevin Owens return on WWE RAW

Apollo made his return earlier tonight and teamed up with another returning Superstar, Kevin Owens. The duo took on Andrade and Angel Garza and won the match thanks to Austin Theory's accidental shot that hit Garza.