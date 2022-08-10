Following last week's rise after Triple H took over, RAW viewership dips back below 2 million this week

This week's episode of Monday Night RAW dipped below the 2 million mark after last week's impressive numbers following Triple H becoming the Head of Creative.

The card for the red brand was highlighted by a highly-anticipated match for the United States Championship between Bobby Lashley and Ciampa. Seth Rollins took on Angelo Dawkins of The Street Profits in an enthralling contest, while the main event saw a No-Disqualification match between AJ Styles and The Miz.

According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics on Twitter, last night's episode of the red brand pulled in an average viewership of 1.956 million, which is a drop of over 2% from last week's episode on August 1 with 2.230 million viewers.

Regarding key demographics for the 18-49 year olds, this Monday's episode netted an impressive 0.54, which amounts to just over 700000 viewers. This is the second-highest number (after last week) in that category since the episode after WrestleMania 38.

Last week's Friday Night SmackDown netted less viewership than RAW for the first time in 9 months

Last week's SmackDown was the second Friday night show since Triple H became WWE Head of Creative. Despite the show pulling in an impressive viewership of 2.093 million, it fell short of the 2.193 million mark from the week before, according to Brandon Thurston.

More importantly, the viewership for last week's episode of the blue brand fell short of its Monday Night counterpart. This was the first time it had happened ever since the October 29, 2021 episode, when the show aired on FS1 instead of Fox Sports.

As for the key 18-49 demographic, the rating for last week's SmackDown was 0.49, compared to 0.61 for last week's RAW.

Brandon Thurston @BrandonThurston

2,093,000 viewers

P18-49 rating: 0.49



AEW Rampage, Friday on TNT:

468,000 viewers

P18-49 rating: 0.15

patreon.com/wrestlenomics WWE Smackdown, Friday on Fox (8-10pm):2,093,000 viewersP18-49 rating: 0.49AEW Rampage, Friday on TNT:468,000 viewersP18-49 rating: 0.15 WWE Smackdown, Friday on Fox (8-10pm):2,093,000 viewersP18-49 rating: 0.49AEW Rampage, Friday on TNT:468,000 viewersP18-49 rating: 0.15📊 patreon.com/wrestlenomics https://t.co/y8bghwUjFT

Triple H and WWE will look to bounce back to last week's numbers as they look to bring in fresh eyes on the product. With the exciting returns of Karrion Kross, Scarlett Bordeaux, and Dexter Lumis, fans will arguably be intrigued by what is next on RAW and SmackDown.

How do you think WWE's ratings will fare next week? Let us know in the comments section below.

Did a team of brothers from outside WWE just challenge The Usos? Click here for more, guys.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Debottam Saha