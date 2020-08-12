WWE Monday Night RAW viewership revealed for August 10 episode

The ratings for the August 10 edition of Monday Night RAW have been released. With two weeks to go until SummerSlam 2020, the average number of viewers across three hours has increased very slightly. This week an average of 1.722 million live viewers tuned in to Monday's broadcast on USA Network.

This number is up 0.5 percent from last week's broadcast which was watched by an average of 1.714 million live viewers across three hours.

Breaking down the viewership of last night's edition of Monday Night RAW by the hour, roughly 1.811 million live viewers tuned in during the first hour. This number then declined to 1.754 million viewers during hour two. The decline then continued for hour three, in which 1.601 million viewers tuned in. Hour three also featured the second week of the RAW Underground segments.

RAW also scored an average rating of 0.47 in the advertisers coveted 18-49 demographic. Hours one, two and three of Monday Night RAW were listed as fourth, sixth and seventh in the Top 50 original cable telecasts, respectively.

Randy Orton punts Ric Flair on RAW

This week's edition of Monday Night RAW saw the build to SummerSlam 2020 continue. In the main event of the broadcast the No. 1 contender for the WWE Championship, Randy Orton, defeated Kevin Owens. However, it was The Legend Killer's attack on his mentor, Ric Flair, that had the WWE Universe talking as the show went off the air.

After Ric Flair was the person responsible for setting up the match between KO and The Viper this week on RAW, Randy Orton stated that he no longer respected and "loved" The Nature Boy. After Ric Flair cut a passionate promo stating that he wants to see Orton break his 16-time World Championship record, Randy Orton would hug his former mentor before hitting him with a low blow followed by a punt to his skull.

The viewers at home and inside the WWE Performance Center did not see The Viper's punt to the Nature Boy as the lights were dimmed as Orton reared back his leg, ready to strike. This was another example of the faction known as RETRIBUTION causing chaos at the WWE Performance Center.

RAW also saw the return of RAW Underground for the second consecutive week, this week featuring the likes of former UFC fighter and NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler competing.