WWE RAW viewing figures following Hell n A Cell

The episode of WWE RAW following Hell In A Cell has seen an increase in ratings from last week's edition.

The show kicked off with a Cody Rhodes promo segment, where The American Nightmare was ambushed by Seth Rollins. It also featured The Judgment Day announcing Finn Balor as its newest member, turning on founder Edge in the process. Another high-profile segment saw Becky Lynch suffer an upset loss to Dana Brooke in the show's opening match.

Now, however, the viewing figures for the episode are in, courtesy of Wrestlenomics' Brandon Thurston. The episode apparently drew in an average rating of around 1,800,000 viewers and a 0.52 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

This is an improvement on the previous week's ratings, which averaged around 1,400,000 viewers and scored a 0.42 rating in the key demographic.

The latest edition of Monday Night RAW was the show's highest-rated episode since the one after WrestleMania 38 back in April.

John Cena's return was announced on WWE RAW

The long-awaited return of the 16-time world champion was also announced on the latest episode of WWE RAW.

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of his debut in WWE, John Cena will appear on the June 27th edition of Monday Night RAW. The episode will emanate from Laredo, Texas, and will be Cena's first WWE appearance since his loss to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2021.

June 27 also marks the same date as Cena's debut in WWE when he came out to confront Kurt Angle on an episode of SmackDown in 2002.

The current United States Champion Theory could possibly be Cena's next opponent, as the two have even teased a match on social media.

It will be interesting to see how things pan out during John Cena's return to WWE RAW. You can read more about the red brand by clicking here.

