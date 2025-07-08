WWE reacts after Dominik Mysterio is spotted with Liv Morgan's rival amid injury

WWE has reacted after Dominik Mysterio was seen with none other than Liv Morgan's rival during her injury. The photo was shared online.

Liv Morgan is currently sidelined with an injury, and her absence has led to multiple changes in plans within WWE. The company had to make several changes, including with Nikki Bella. The star had returned for a feud with Liv Morgan, and the two even started it. It seemed clear that it would be heading for Evolution, but that didn't end up happening. Instead, Morgan was injured in a freak accident during her match against Kairi Sane.

Since then, the star has been out of action. With Morgan gone, Nikki Bella needed new plans for Evolution. Fans thought she would be left out, but instead, it was announced on RAW tonight that she would be taking part in the Evolution Women's Battle Royal.

The star posted a picture with Maxxine Dupri, Natalya, and Dominik Mysterio, sending a message to Morgan, saying that she missed her. WWE has now reacted to it with a surprised emoji as well, clearly not expecting Dominik to be spotted with Bella.

Morgan is yet to respond at this time.

