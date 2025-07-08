  • home icon
Dominik Mysterio spotted breaking character with female WWE legend in Liv Morgan's absence on RAW; she is sent a message: "Miss you Liv"

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Jul 08, 2025 02:34 GMT
He broke character (Credit: WWE.com)
Dominik Mysterio was spotted with a female WWE legend in the absence of Liv Morgan tonight on RAW. The legend even sent Morgan a message.

On WWE RAW tonight, Liv Morgan continued her absence after her injury. Dominik Mysterio was also injured, but he was present on the show. Meanwhile, WWE legend Nikki Bella is now returning to the ring after months for a huge Women's Battle Royal at Evolution this week.

Bella had returned for a program with Liv Morgan a few weeks ago, but the star was injured, leaving the Hall of Famer without an opponent for the Evolution event. With the plans in flux, WWE has decided that the best way for the legend to return was for her to be part of the multi-woman Battle Royal at the event instead.

Bella has now been spotted with none other than Dominik Mysterio, as well as Natalya and Maxxine backstage, as the four stars took a picture together and sent Liv Morgan a message. The message was meant to let Morgan know that they missed her.

"Miss you Liv," Bella wrote.

Mysterio broke his heel character to take the picture as Nikki Bella was a rival of Liv Morgan.

