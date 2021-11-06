WWE reallocates Paige's name; possible update on star's status?

Paige hasn't appeared on WWE TV for more than a year after stepping aside as SmackDown General Manager.

Whilst there have been rumors that Paige could make her return to the company, WWE's latest move could hint otherwise. New NXT referee Chloe Christmas has recently unveiled her new name as Paige.

The WWE newcomer recently shared her new Instagram and Twitter pages online to show that this will be her new name moving forward:

Paige @RefPaigeWWE New IG ❤️ pls retweet & follow 🥰 New IG ❤️ pls retweet & follow 🥰 https://t.co/TJsqeL93hF

It's rare in WWE for two performers to be handed the same name, so this could hint that the former Divas Champion could be done with the company.

Paige hasn't been part of WWE for more than a year

Paige was forced to retire from in-ring competition in 2018 and later went on to become SmackDown General Manager before going on to manage The Kabuki Warriors when SmackDown was revamped.

The former Divas Champion has had several ups and downs in WWE over the past few years but hasn't appeared on TV for a long period of time. The British star has pursued several career paths outside of the company, including opening her own clothing store. She has even had a good amount of success on Twitch.

There was hope that Paige would make her return to WWE given the recent returns of Daniel Bryan and Edge following their neck injuries. Paige was even spotted visiting the same doctors as the two former WWE Champions, which gave her fans even more hope.

However, the former NXT Women's Champion could be in hot water with the company following her Tweet last night. Paige took to Twitter to protest the recent release of Nia Jax, who released a statement to reveal that she had been released from the company whilst on leave for mental health issues. This has led to backlash from the WWE Universe.

With referee Chloe Christmas being renamed Paige, and the star's outburst for the release of Nia Jax, the writing may be on the wall. However, with the Anti-Diva teasing a return to the ring, never say never. The former Champion could even make a surprise appearance at next year's Royal Rumble match, much to the delight of her fans.

