WWE only recognises two current stars as free agents

It's an interesting situation at present since it appears that WWE no longer follows the brand split, with stars from RAW and SmackDown making the trips to their competition whenever they need to.This past week on SmackDown, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, and CM Punk all appeared on the show, despite being RAW stars. John Cena and Cody Rhodes also often cross brands when the storyline calls for it, but it seems that, despite all of this, there are only two current stars who are seen as free agents.On the company's official website, Brock Lesnar and Omos are the only names listed under &quot;Free Agents,&quot; meaning they can appear on any brand since neither is signed to a specific one.The company has named only two stars [Image credit: Screenshot from WWE.com]John Cena appears to be in a special situation, given that he is in his last few dates and can seemingly move to whichever brand his next opponent is on.Does WWE have any other free agents?This is interesting because technically, Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair can move to all three brands as the Women's Tag Team Champions, but it may be that WWE prefers to keep them off the list so that it doesn't need to be updated every time the titles change hands.At one point, there was a belief that Logan Paul was a free agent, but it seems that he could now be on SmackDown. Meanwhile, Roman Reigns appears to have switched brands since making his return a few months ago.Reigns was The Tribal Chief on SmackDown, but when his rivals and Paul Heyman moved over to RAW, it seems that he opted to do the same. LA Knight was also recently moved to the red brand, while Sami Zayn made the move to the blue brand.