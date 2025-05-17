WWE referee Charles Robinson issues apology after SmackDown botch

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified May 17, 2025 03:13 GMT
Legendary WWE referee Charles Robinson is one of the most beloved names in the wrestling business. Unfortunately, he made a big botch during SmackDown and has now issued an apology.

On SmackDown, Charles Robinson officiated the match between Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Rey Fenix tonight. Triple Threat matches can sometimes go hard and fast, and get away from the referee. That was not the case this week, as Robinson was standing with a perfect view of everything happening in the match, keeping his eye on everything.

However, despite having the perfect view of the match, he made a big mistake. During a moment when Rey Fenix had rolled up Solo Sikoa for the pin, he was looking at them instead of counting the pin. It took quite a few seconds before he jumped down and started the pinfall. By then, it was too late, and Sikoa broke the pinfall, with Rey Fenix losing his opportunity. Sikoa went on to win the match.

After the bout, Charles Robinson posted on WWE SmackDown, apologizing for and taking responsibility for the botch.

"Sorry,…out of position and missed the count on @wwe #smackdown. We all mess up and learn from our mistakes."

It's safe to say that the veteran referee was not too happy with himself for the mistake.

