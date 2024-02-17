WWE referee documents incredible body transformation

WWE Superstars must stay in top shape for in-ring action, but referees are also required to stay in shape for their high-impact jobs. A WWE official has just revealed how they've improved their body.

Jessika Carr began training for pro wrestling in July 2010, at Duane Gill's Academy of Professional Wrestling in Baltimore. She later began training in Orlando at Team 3D's Academy in February 2015. The inaugural ECWA Women's Champion had some success on the indies, but signed to WWE in 2017 as a referee and became the company's first female referee since the 1980s.

Before her WWE career began, Carr had revealed in an interview that she was overweight as a teenager, but was inspired to get in shape by her love of pro wrestling and her desire to become a wrestler as she saw the industry as "her escape." She noted that she struggled to lose weight at first, but a friend, who was also signed to a WWE NXT contract as of May 2017, helped her get down to a healthy weight.

Needless to say, health and fitness is a big deal to WWE's top female referee. She took to Instagram this week to show off some of her transformation, as seen below. The 32-year-old often posts gym photos to document her fitness journey, but now she has stopped for a minute to celebrate with a social media post to her fans.

"Embracing the journey and celebrating my progress. Last time I was this lean, I got to it in a way that was unsustainable. Now that we’ve got it back, much more healthy, I plan on never losing it again and also celebrating it with photos and videos galore. [winking face emoji] [smiling face with sunglasses emoji] I’m grateful for the struggle and this journey as I’ve grown so much physically and for sure mentally. We ain’t done yet, and I’d love to think this is only the beginning. Truly unstoppable. Truly invincible," she wrote.

Carr has certainly set new standards for referees in the Stamford-based promotion and will inspire the next generation to maintain such high standards.

Former WWE referee reveals apology to Vince McMahon

WWE signed indie veteran Drake Wuertz in March 2014. The CZW Tournament of Death VI winner had been wrestling since 2001, but now he was coming to work for NXT as a referee.

Wuertz, who was inducted into the CZW Hall of Fame in 2016, eventually was promoted to the role of Head Referee in NXT. However, he was released in May 2021 following some political-related controversies. Wuertz recently spoke with Cheap Heat and revealed a time when he apologized to the boss backstage.

The Revival defeated The Usos on May 20, 2019 during a WWE RAW episode. The tag team now known as FTR attacked their opponents before the match, and Wuertz never signaled for the bell to officially start the match. On top of that, Wuertz later got in the way of The Usos doing a double clothesline spot, during a commercial break.

In the Cheap Heat podcast, Wuertz recalled apologizing to Mr. McMahon when he went backstage. He said the brief interaction was terrifying.

"Vince just looked at me, and he had the pencil and he was rocking back and forth. You could tell he was so mad. I just said, 'Sir, I'm so sorry.' He goes, 'F**k, don't let it happen again,' and that was it. So, that was terrifying, but everything after that was fine," he said. [From 41:24 – 41:43]

Wuertz recalled communicating with WWE Producer Billy Kidman in the headset during the match, who told him that McMahon furiously asked "why the da*n referee is running Memphis wrestling spots."

Who is your favorite wrestling referee of all-time? Sound off in the comments section below!

Meet the man WHO ATTACKED Vince McMahon in real life HERE