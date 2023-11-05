WWE referee Jessika Carr shows off unbelievable 18-year body transformation

WWE official Jessika Carr has shared an insane 18-year transformation photo on her Twitter handle.

Carr has come a long way over the years when it comes to her physique. She has worked incredibly hard in the gym in order to achieve an impressive physique. She occasionally posts progress pictures on her official Twitter and Instagram handles.

Back in 2005, Carr was 14 years old. She once got to meet the WWE legend John Cena during a meet-and-greet. She recently shared the picture on Twitter alongside a current backstage photo featuring herself and Cena. Carr's transformation is absolutely incredible, judging by the before-after photos.

You can check out Jessika Carr's tweet below:

Jessika Carr is WWE's first-ever full-time female referee

Jessika Carr is WWE's first-ever full-time female official. She made history at Crown Jewel 2021 two years ago when she officiated several matches at the Saudi Arabia event.

She later made an appearance on Table Talk #94 and opened up in detail about making history in Saudi Arabia.

Check out her comments below:

"I definitely had that feeling of 'this is a big deal,'" Carr said. "Even before the match, looking out at the people, they were chanting 'Lady ref! Lady ref!', which was cool. I felt support from the people. Even backstage, a gentlemen asked 'Are you going to be in control tonight? Are you going to be in charge?' I said 'Yeah. Yeah, I am.' He was like 'Oh that's cool.' It was something that was different for them too I guess. So it was special, very, very special. And then I do the cell match and they're like 'we've got another one. We've got the King of the Ring finals with Finn Balor and Xavier Woods too.' I was like 'okay. When that's done, next step. What's next in about an hour?'" [H/T WrestlingInc]

John Cena was on his way to becoming one of the biggest names in WWE history back in August 2005. It would be interesting to know what he has to say about the throwback picture with Jessika Carr.

