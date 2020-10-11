WWE referee emailed Matt Riddle's accuser to cancel her bookings with the company

Matt Riddle has been in the eye of the storm over the last few months, after a pro wrestler, Candy Cartwright, accused the SmackDown Superstar of sexual assault. She also revealed that Riddle was having an affair with her.

Riddle has said throughout this ordeal that he is innocent and accused Cartwright of stalking him, including coming to NXT's Full Sail University.

Reports recently suggested Cartwright would be suing WWE, Riddle, as well as EVOLVE, but WWE dismissed those reports and sent out this statement:

"WWE has not been served with a lawsuit by Ms. Tavel. However, if served, we will vigorously defend ourselves and contest it.”

Cartwright had said that she lost out on a few bookings with WWE earlier, due to her issues with Matt Riddle.

Now, reports have emerged that clearly show that Cartwright was booked with WWE in the past, but those bookings were later cancelled.

Candy Cartwright's bookings with WWE cancelled by referee due to "past issues" with Matt Riddle

Babyface v. Heel have now reported that there's solid evidence that WWE had offered Cartwright a few bookings, before it was rescinded.

WWE referee Drake Wuertz, who handles "extra talent" apart from his role as a referee, sent Cartwright an e-mail after her WWE booking was confirmed. This is the contents of that e-mail:

“Samantha (Cartwright's real name is Samantha Tavel) I regret to inform you that we will have to cancel your booking for this Wednesday February 5th as well as March 4th. Apparently there were some past issues I wasn’t aware of with you and one of our talent that would not make for an ideal work environment. Good luck to you in your career.”

This e-mail was sent earlier this year in January for bookings in February and March of 2020.

