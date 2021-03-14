"It was going to be a temporary thing" - WWE Referee Jimmy Korderas opens up on his release

Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas has opened up on what led to him being released from the company, saying "it was going to be a temporary thing."

In an interview with Michael Morales of Lucha Libre Online, the veteran WWE official explained that he was due to take some time to deal with a family illness. Sadly, he would never return.

Korderas, who was the third man in the ring in some of the most memorable matches in WWE history, would go on to say he wanted to "branch out" and explore other avenues away from WWE:

"I took some time away because I was dealing with an illness in the family that I was looking after. My father got sick and stuff like that. To make a long story short, if your heart is not in this industry, especially with the demands that is placed on it, because there’s lots of travel, you’re constantly away from home, I needed to be home for a while. So it was going to be a temporary thing. It was going to be like “I’m just going to go away for a little while.” They said the door’s open, just call us when you want to come back. I had been married for about ten years at the time with my wife, and my wife saw me one and a half days a week, two days a week, you know? It just took its toll and I thought it was maybe time to branch out and start different avenues. Everything is cool, there’s no animosity or anything between the two of us. We still have a good relationship. But it was unfortunately time, let’s just put it that way."

Korderas was ultimately released from his WWE contract in 2009, but said he is still on good terms with the company and Vince McMahon.

Jimmy Korderas on the death of Owen Hart

In today's #ReffinRant did overexplaining the underwhelming help or hurt & are they moving too quickly with the newly signed talent? Have a great weekend & #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/9xmQO9Gmaf — Jimmy Korderas (@jimmykorderas) March 12, 2021

In the same interview with Lucha Libre Online, Korderas went into detail on the tragic death of Owen Hart. Korderas was in the ring when Hart fell from the rafters and was clipped by Hart before he hit the canvas:

"Not really hit me. But brushed by me. So I kinda ducked, not knowing what it was. When I turned around, he was there, lying on his back on the corner of the ring. I called him a few times and got no response. That’s where I panicked and started screaming for help from anybody."

Jimmy Korderas remains one of the longest-serving and most recognizable referees in wrestling history.