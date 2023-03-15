WWE referee marks a year on the main roster with inspirational message

A WWE referee sent out an inspirational message today as she has reached a year on the main roster.

Daphanie LeShaunn, aka Referee Aja Smith, took to Twitter today to discuss her career and how she made it to the highest level in professional wrestling. The referee notes that she is the first full-time black female referee for the company on her social media pages, and can be seen officiating matches on WWE RAW.

She took to Twitter today to send a message to her followers. The 28-year-old noted that she has been a referee for a little over a year and has earned every good thing that has happened to her:

"I’ve been a WWE RAW referee for a little over a year. Fun fact: it probably feels longer bc about a solid 6-7 months prior I was refereeing NXT, RAW, and everything in between with a smile!❤️ I’ve earned every good thing that’s happened to me. All ya girl do is hustle! Let’s goo!," tweeted Referee Aja Smith.

Referee Jessika Carr responded to Aja with a two-word message.

Referee Aja Smith married released WWE Superstar

Aja Smith is living the dream professionally and personally.

Along with Jessika Carra, Aja made history last year at WrestleMania 38. They became the first two female referees to officiate back-to-back matches at the biggest show of the year. She also stated that she had the best night of her life in 2022 when she married a former superstar.

Leon Ruff was released in 2021 and has since signed with All Elite Wrestling under the name Leon Ruffin. He primarily performs on AEW Dark and Dark Elevation for the company. The former NXT North American Champion and WWE referee married last year and Aja claimed it was the best night of her life on Twitter:

"I married my soulmate in the rain today. The best night of my life. I’m a whole wife, y’all!!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

WrestleMania 39 will be a two-night spectacle this year in Los Angeles. It will be interesting to see which matches Aja and Jessika officiate and if any more history is made at this year's premium live event.

