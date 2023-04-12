WWE referee reacts to taking a finisher from Zelina Vega

WWE referees take a bump or two from the superstars in the ring. However, Zelina Vega gave Jessika Carr a taste of her finisher during one of their matches in 2017.

Carr signed with WWE as a referee in 2017. In doing so, she became the first female match official in the company since the 1980s. She has officiated some of the biggest matches in the company ever since. At Crown Jewel 2021, she became the first woman to referee in Saudi Arabia and the first female to officiate a Hell in a Cell Match.

Before becoming a full-time referee, Carr was a wrestler who competed on the indie circuit. In 2017, she went toe-to-toe with Zelina Vega in the squared circle. During their encounter, Vega treated her to Code Red in the middle of the ring. The former Queen’s Crown winner recently posted a photo of the event with the following caption:

"Oh wowww what a blast from the past! That’s me performing a CODE RED on @WWELadyRefJess in 2017!! Insane 🖤 so glad I get to work with you every week."

Jessika Carr reacted to the tweet, claiming she was pleased with how the bout turned out.

"Remember being really happy how this turned out! 🔥"

Zelina Vega is getting her own show in WWE

The former Queen’s Crown winner has been working with Legado Del Fantasma for some time now. Rey Mysterio recently honored the faction by making them the new Latino World Order (LWO).

Zelina Vega is married to Malakai Black (fka Aleister Black) in real life. Black has tattoos on various parts of his body, and Vega, too, has some body art to follow in her husband’s footsteps.

In a recent appearance on the Quitters podcast, she discussed her tattoos and revealed that she is working on a body art show with the Stamford-based company.

"It’s a big thing [the tattoo] due to him [Malakai]. I started off, I think, with two tattoos when I first met him. Now, I don’t even know how many I have. As much as WWE is not going to get mad at me for getting tattooed anymore because when I first started wrestling, it was a big thing. ‘Girls can’t have tattoos.’ WWE, back then, really didn’t want girls having tattoos. Now, so many cool changes have happened that I’m actually getting my own tattoo show with WWE," Zelina Vega said.

It’s not clear when or where the show will air. However, it’s good to see that Zelina Vega will be working on an exciting project with the company.

