WWE referees Jessika Carr and Aja Smith make history at WrestleMania 38

WWE referees Jessika Carr and Aja Smith made history at WrestleMania 38 when they became the first female referees to officiate back-to-back matches on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Carr officiated the Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin match on 'Mania Saturday, while Aja Smith (real name Daphanie Lashaunn) was the referee for The Miz & Logan Paul vs. Rey & Dominic Mysterio.

Carr took to Instagram today to post an inspirational message about her historic night. She also used the platform to shout out Aja Smith:

"Empowered women, empower women. ---- Don’t want to let it slip under the radar. For the first time ever, Wrestlemania at that, two matches were refereed by two women back to back Saturday night! @ajasmithwwe I’m incredibly proud of you and so grateful you’re just as hard working and passionate as I am.The sky is the limit, there are no ceilings. This is the first of many sister, let’s keep enjoying the ride and being the best we can be!" Carr posted.

Smith made history of her own as she became the first black woman to officiate a match at WrestleMania.

WWE's Women's Revolution broke plenty of barriers for female performers in the company. Now it seems that the revolution has moved beyond the wrestlers to include the referees as well.

Jessika Carr was WWE's first full-time female referee, and the first to officiate a match at WrestleMania

Jessika Carr was the first ever full-time female referee signed by WWE. She was signed in 2017 and made her debut in the first May Young Classic.

Before signing with the company as an official, she was a wrestler on the indie circuit and was trained by The Dudley Boyz.

Carr was initially invited to WWE tryouts at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, but wasn't signed as a wrestler. Instead, she was advised to become a referee by then-NXT General Manager William Regal.

Apart from becoming the first full-time female ref to officiate a match at WrestleMania, she was also the first woman to do the same in Saudi Arabia, where she was the referee in the Hell in a Cell match between Edge and Seth Rollins.

The Ultimate Opportunist seems to have a preference for her to officiate his matches, as she was also the ref for his SummerSlam 2021 bout with Rollins.

Edited by Jacob Terrell