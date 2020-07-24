WWE rejected 'live marriage consummation' angle, original idea revealed

Drake Maverick was recently interviewed by Metro, and during his conversation, the WWE NXT Superstar revealed a lot of backstage details regarding his infamous chase for the 24/7 Championship, his idea for a 'live marriage consummation celebration', and the entire angle being dropped by WWE.

This WWE storyline pitch dates back to the time when Drake Maverick and R-Truth were playing the game of cat and mouse for the 24/7 Championship. Maverick's wife had given him the ultimatum that she would only consummate her marriage if Drake won the title.

Lucky for him, Drake went on to beat R-Truth for the 24/7 Championship, but his idea for another segment in that storyline was rejected. He wanted to do a parody of a controversial segment that featured Edge and Lita. Although Maverick was keen on doing this segment, WWE rejected the idea. Revealing the details of his original plan for this segment, Maverick said,

"The one I pitched was the live consummation celebration which was supposed to be a spoof on the Edge and Lita one, which was very PG but you could imagine Drake Maverick stripping off for his wife, trying to take his pants off and falling over, then getting back up like it didn't happen."

"That sort of stuff, and then when he finally gets in the bed, and they're getting closer together, closer together, closer together, R-Truth just peeps up. Then that's when it's's fighting him in your underpants, he schoolboys you 1-2-3 and runs off."

Drake Maverick recalled this entire WWE storyline and said that it was the most fun that he had in the business. He further revealed that he was upset when the storyline was dropped without any explanation.

"One of the most fun runs I've had in the business. I was very upset that it ended with no explanation."

"I always thought that 24/7 Title worked when you had the Roadrunner and the Coyote, because as soon as the Coyote disappeared then it's's just Roadrunner running around and it's not as entertaining. But we created that together."

.@WWEMaverick gave his all, but it wasn't enough to take out @EscobarWWE.



Legado del Fantasma stand tall at #NXTGAB. pic.twitter.com/vabi2NBQOx — WWE (@WWE) July 9, 2020

Drake Maverick and his current run in WWE

Drake Maverick was one of the WWE Superstars who were released from the company earlier this year. However, his heartfelt message for fans garnered an overwhelming reaction from the WWE Universe, which forced the promotion to sign him back.

WWE incorporated the entire angle in kayfabe and allowed Maverick to take his chances in the tournament to crown the new Cruiserweight Champion in NXT. Even though Maverick didn't win the title, he worked extremely hard and rightfully earned another WWE contract.