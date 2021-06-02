WWE rejected huge pitch for Murphy before release, Roster 'shaken' by one other departure- Reports 

WWE confirmed the shocking release of six wrestlers in an announcement that no one expected to see in their news feeds. Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Buddy Murphy, Ruby Riott and Santana Garrett were among the superstars shown the door, and several details on the WWE departures have now come to light.

WWE has come to terms on the releases of Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Murphy, Ruby Riott and Santana Garrett.



Sean Ross Sapp was the first to report the releases on Fightful Select before WWE's official announcement. The real reason behind Braun Strowman's exit has also been covered in a separate article.

SRS released a new update focussing on the releases of Murphy and Ruby Riott. The report stated that the WWE release of Ruby Riott had the most significant impact on the locker room amongst all the outgoing talent.

Riott, known as Heidi Lovelace, was 'universally popular' backstage, and her release reportedly 'seemed to shake the WWE roster the most' based on the people Fighful spoke to within the company.

Ruby Riott was often praised for her hard work behind the scenes, and Murphy had a similar backstage reputation in the WWE.

WWE shot down several creative pitches for Murphy

While Murphy had not been in the "creative forecast for WWE" for the past few months, several creative pitches were made for the Australian superstar.

The ideas were all 'shot down,' and one of them included reuniting with Wesley Blake. The report added that Murphy was easy to work with backstage in WWE, and the star was said to be 'generally receptive to creative.'

Ruby Riott is a seasoned performer who has been wrestling since 2010. Riott got picked up by the WWE in 2016, and she spent a year in NXT before moving up to SmackDown.

Ruby Riott wrestled her final WWE match on the latest episode of the blue brand, in which she teamed up with Liv Morgan to face Natalya and Tamina.

Smackdown has seven active women's competitors — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) June 2, 2021

As for Buddy Murphy, real name Matthew Adams, the 32-year-old star has been in the wrestling business since 2007, and he signed a WWE contract in 2013. Murphy was most recently involved in a romantic angle with Aalyah Mysterio.

In case you haven't checked it out yet, Murphy's former 'Messiah' Seth Rollins reacted to the recent WWE releases.

Murphy and Riott are two exceptionally talented wrestlers who sadly got lost in the shuffle in the WWE, and we're sure they will attract a lot of attention in the free-agent market. We at Sportskeeda Wrestling wish them all the best.

