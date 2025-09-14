WWE rejected released star's last request

A former WWE Superstar has claimed that the Stamford-based promotion has denied a request made by her. Shotzi Blackheart says the company won't give her back the tank that was an integral part of her entrance.
Shotzi's run in World Wrestling Entertainment lasted for about six years between 2019 and 2025. She exited the Triple H-led company in May 2025 after her contract expired and wasn't renewed. Shotzi has been doing quite well on the independent scene since then.
In a recent chat with Shakiel Mahjouri of SHAK Wrestling, Shotzi revealed that WWE is not willing to give her back the tank that she used to ride during her entrances. Shotzi is still holding hope, though, that she will get it back.
“But I’m not sure why they won’t give me the full tank back. Like, I even offered to buy it. I was like, ‘Whatever you guys want for it, I will dish it out,’ just because it means so much to me, and it was such a big part of my career, and my entrance is always such a huge deal for me. So, yeah, I just want it back, and I know that they’re not going to use it. I’m sure it’s in the warehouse and there’s just a bunch of stuff piled on top of it. So yeah, I’m still hoping, holding out, that they’re gonna give it back to me.” [H/T: Wrestling News]
Will WWE CCO Triple H pay heed to Shotzi's request?
Judging by Shotzi's comments, it's quite clear that the tank in question is incredibly close to her heart. Triple H could listen to Shotzi's request and give her the tank back since it might not be of use to the company.
Shotzi was in an alliance with Tatum Paxley and Gigi Dolin on WWE NXT when her run with the promotion came to an end. Dolin was released on May 2, 2025, while Paxley is still a mainstay on NXT.
