"I fought as hard as I could" - WWE rejected Sheamus' high-profile match idea

Sheamus has recalled how WWE’s decision-makers did not allow him to face Drew McIntyre earlier this year at WrestleMania 37.

The real-life friends feuded on WWE RAW in the months leading up to the two-night event. It looked at one stage as though the feud could culminate at WrestleMania 37, but both men ended up facing different opponents instead.

McIntyre and Sheamus appeared on the latest episode of BT Sport’s What Went Down series to discuss their friendship and on-screen feud. Reflecting on their WWE Fastlane 2021 match, Sheamus revealed that he “fought hard” backstage in an attempt to extend the rivalry to WrestleMania.

“We really were hoping this was gonna be WrestleMania,” Sheamus said. “That’s where we felt the feud should basically climax, should come to an end at WrestleMania, and I fought as hard as I could, we both did, to make that happen, but you do what you can do, you know. Make it the best way you can.”

Watch a clip from BT Sport’s What Went Down with Drew McIntyre and Sheamus in the video above. The two men also revisited a match they had against each other from their time in Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW) in 2009.

What happened to Drew McIntyre and Sheamus at WrestleMania 37?

Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre unsuccessfully challenged Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship in the opening match on the first night of WrestleMania 37.

The following night, Sheamus defeated Riddle to win the United States Championship for the third time in his career.

This weekend’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view will feature Drew McIntyre vs. Jinder Mahal and Sheamus vs. Damian Priest. Watch the video above to hear former WWE writer Vince Russo review the final RAW episode before the event.

