WWE to release major documentary surrounding 32-year-old WrestleMania controversy (Exclusive)

WWE is all set to release a major documentary on Peacock, and it could tackle a 32-year-old controversy head-on. The new details of this documentary have emerged courtesy of WrestleVotes Radio.

On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge, JoeyVotes and TC discussed the reports about the latest documentary that WWE is set to release. It's going to be titled, "Becoming a Spectacle" and it will explore WrestleMania XI in 1993. The event was highly controversial because Hulk Hogan swooped in using his backstage politics to usurp two younger stars in Yokozuna and Bret Hart. Hart lost controversially to Yokozuna, with Hogan then appearing and defeating the newly-crowned WWE Champion in a whopping 22 seconds.

The documentary is set to feature major names like Hulk Hogan, Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels, The Steiner Brothers, The Undertaker, and Lex Luger, among others.

Context of the controversy surrounding WWE WrestleMania IX

WrestleMania IX is widely regarded by many as one of the weakest editions of the spectacle in WWE history. It was alleged that Hulk Hogan, who returned to team up with Brutus Beefcake to challenge Money Inc. for the Tag Team Titles, would only compete on the condition that he would win the World Championship at the end of the night.

This was seemingly confirmed in the eyes of many today as he cashed in an infamously imaginary Money in the Bank briefcase to get a title shot against the World Champion Yokozuna, who had controversially defeated Bret Hart.

Bret Hart has admitted that he couldn't sleep the previous night, depressed at the idea that his moment was going to be taken away. To him, there was a great bitterness to it.

Once again, allegedly, the plan was for Hulk Hogan to carry the World Championship all the way until SummerSlam that year, where Bret Hart would beat him in a passing-of-the-torch match. However, that never came to be, and Hogan was accused of dipping out instead of performing his duties as a veteran trying to pass the baton.

Instead, he dropped the title a few months later to Yokozuna while already having one foot out of the door. Thankfully, Bret Hart got his revenge against Yokozuna a year later at WrestleMania X, but it's undeniable that beating Hogan would have had a greater impact.

