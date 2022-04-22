WWE has released interesting Vince McMahon merchandise

If you're a big Vince McMahon fan, there is a very interesting bundle currently available at WWE Shop.

This week, WWE released a Mr. McMahon "No Chance in Hell" T-shirt alongside a fake billion-dollar bill with McMahon's face on it. The price point for this combo sits at a staggering $99.99.

The following is a description of the combo from WWE Shop:

NO CHANCE IN VEGAS!

Our Authentic T-Shirts are the same ones worn by your favorite WWE & NXT Superstars! Our new tees are flattering for both Men & Women and feature a modern, slim fit. Order a size up for a more classic fit.

Slim Fit - For a more classic feel, order a size up

100% combed and ring-spun cotton (heather colors contain polyester)

Fabric weight: 4.2 oz (142 g/m2)

Shoulder-to-shoulder taping

Side-seamed

Wrestling news @almsar_h #WWE WWE Store releases new Vince McMahon T-shirt with $99.99 Fake $1 Billion Coin with the President's Face on it #WWE WWE Store releases new Vince McMahon T-shirt with $99.99 Fake $1 Billion Coin with the President's Face on it 💵 https://t.co/2mOb7uA4U4

Is Vince McMahon's WWE Shop combo too expensive?

While there is certainly a market for Vince McMahon merchandise, it seems that the company has killed a lot of general interest due to the price point.

Several members of the WWE Universe took to social media today to voice their displeasure about the price point. With one fan going as far as to say he loves the shirt but he wouldn't pay 100 dollars for it, tweeting out:

"This T-shirt is *three fire emojis* but not for $100 #wwe #wweshop #vinceMcMahon," One fan wrote on Twitter.

The situation seems eerily similar to John Cena's SummerSlam NFT package that included a shirt based on the cover of Super Mario Bros 3. However, due to the steep price point, the company sold very few bundles in the process, making it the lowest selling Cena shirt of all time.

What do you make of the latest Vince McMahon merchandise? Would you consider purchasing it if the price tag wasn't so high? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Edited by Brandon Nell