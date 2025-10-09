WWE released multi-time champion days after he asked for a new role

WWE often announces releases out of the blue, and while some might not take it in the best manner, others aim to thrive outside the company. Recently, Nic Nemeth, fka Dolph Ziggler, recalled his release from 2023 and stated it coincidentally happened a few days after he asked for a new role.

For over a decade, Dolph Ziggler was stuck in the same position on the WWE's main roster, and the monotony was clearly affecting the two-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion. In an appearance on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, the multi-time WWE World, United, Intercontinental, and Tag Team Champion recalled how he tried to reach the higher-ups in the hopes of either going away for a while or getting a new role.

To his surprise, Vince McMahon heard his plea and asked for time from the 45-year-old star, as he wanted to reevaluate a few things. A few days after he heard Ziggler's plea, the two-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion was on the list of superstars that were released in September 2023.

"Yes. So I said, 'Do me a favor. Let's do this as soon as possible, or I'm down to talk if you want to say something else or go with some different route.' But I go about a year and a half into the three years, or just under two years, and nobody wrote me back, except for Vince. And he said, 'Wow, this is incredible. This is a lot to read. I'm not sure what to do," Nemeth said.

He added:

"Vince, I will fly to Stanford tomorrow morning and we will finish this or talk about it, or find a new role, or at least let me go away for five years, something.' He goes, 'Give me a week to think about it.' I said, 'I really want to figure this out right now.' He goes, 'Give me one week. It's a lot to process.' I said, okay, and the next week I was on the list of people who were released... I would assume that I would been in there for another year and a half or so," Nemeth said. [H/T - chrisvanvliet.com]

What did Dolph Ziggler do following his WWE release?

Dolph Ziggler went by Nic Nemeth following his release from the Stamford-based promotion and quickly landed on his feet in TNA Wrestling. He became the TNA World Champion and eventually won the TNA World Tag Team Championship alongside Ryan Nemeth. The 45-year-old star is still working for the promotion and contributes to the industry in different aspects.

