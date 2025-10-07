WWE released real-life couple days after female star was cleared to compete

WWE often releases a superstars when the two aren't able to find a common ground or if they cross a line or two. Recently, Karrion Kross and Scarlett discussed their experience working in the Stamford-based promotion and revealed that their release came out of nowhere in 2021.

In 2021, Karrion Kross dominated the black-and-gold brand as the NXT Champion alongside Scarlett as his valet. The duo impressed officials backstage and were quickly pushed to WWE's main roster. However, Kross' run was terrible without Scarlett, and the two were released at the end of the year.

In an appearance on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, Scarlett recalled the time when management didn't want her to wrestle and only wanted her to act as a manager for her real-life husband. During this conversation, the 34-year-old star revealed that the company released them both days after she was cleared to compete following a minor setback due to her breast augmentation incident during a dark match.

"I was clear to manage, but not wrestle. So at any point, I could have come up and done exactly what we did on NXT, but they said they wanted to separate us and wanted me to wrestle once I was clear after the breast augmentation that popped during that dark match. But then I was cleared, and it was a few days later that they actually fired both of us," Scarlett said.

Kross agreed with his wife's statement and also believed that management had tried to separate him from his wife in an on-screen capacity. Moreover, he added that she wasn't allowed to manage him, nor were they allowed to address it, which made no sense.

"She was at TakeOver when I wrestled Joe to drop the belt, she was ready to manage, and they told her, 'Don't go out.' We're just like, what's going on here? I was like, can we address this publicly? And they were like, 'No, don't talk about it.' I was like, This is bizarre," Kross said. [H/T - chrisvanvliet.com]

Will Karrion Kross and Scarlett return to WWE?

Unlike their release in 2021, Karrion Kross and Scarlett negotiated and decided to leave WWE in August 2025. The two got over as an act and received immense love and support from the fans.

However, it's unlikely that the two would return to WWE. In the same interview, Kross believes that a return is highly unlikely due to how their last conversation ended, which led to their initial exit. It'll be interesting to see what's next for the real-life couple in the industry.

