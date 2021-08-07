Chris Jericho, Peyton Royce, and others react to today's WWE releases (August 6th, 2021)

It feels like every other week when WWE releases several talented names from their contracts. Today presented one of those unfortunate times, with NXT being subjected to the latest round of cuts. Current and former Superstars have reacted to these WWE releases on Twitter.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful first reported that WWE released Bobby Fish, Bronson Reed, Mercedes Martinez, Jake Atlas, Ari Sterling, Asher Hale, Tyler Rust, Desmond Troy, Leon Ruff, Kona Reeves, Stephon Smith, Giant Zanjeer, and Zechariah Smith.

A few of the released Superstars confirmed the reports via Twitter, with reactions ranging from humorous to heartfelt. Many of their peers have also shown their love for them on social media.

Bronson Reed was the biggest surprise of all the WWE releases

All 13 of today's WWE releases ranged from Superstars who never appeared on NXT to prominent stars on the weekly program. And while quite a few surprising names got released, Bronson Reed was probably the biggest shocker of the lot.

The Australian star had been in a prominent spot on NXT. Reed was the North American Champion about a month back and had recently main-evented the show against Adam Cole. He, in particular, received a lot of support on Twitter.

However, most reactions were directed at the entire batch of WWE releases, with a lot of NXT Superstars seeming predictably upset at the news. A few former WWE Superstars also expressed their surprise, while Chris Jericho affirmed that AEW is the "best pro wrestling company in the world" for fans and performers alike.

Here are some of the reactions to the most recent WWE releases:

J Rock is so talented. He deserves the world man. https://t.co/DR9ZBWZS7s — Cassie Lee (@CassieLee) August 7, 2021

"U all made me 10X better"

❤🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/66OGIvwVrc — Just Different (@swerveconfident) August 7, 2021

My heart is broken. — 𝔥𝔢𝔞𝔯𝔱𝔟𝔯𝔢𝔞𝔎 𝔎𝔞𝔦 💔 (@DakotaKai_WWE) August 7, 2021

Sooo much TALENT!!!!!!!!

🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯 — PRIME Alexander (@CedricAlexander) August 7, 2021

The MONSTER is now on the LOOSE!!!!!!

JAY THA GAWD VS BRONSON REED

Somebody BOOK IT ! https://t.co/isXzmvduzK — JTG ( JAY THA GAWD ) (@Jtg1284) August 7, 2021

I think now more than ever it’s obvious, - @AEW is the best pro wrestling company in the world today! Both for fans ...and especially for performers. Nothing can stop us now! — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) August 7, 2021

💔💔 — Tegan Nox 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@TeganNoxWWE_) August 7, 2021

My heart breaks again — Ivar (@Ivar_WWE) August 7, 2021

It doesn’t matter where you end up, you’ll be successful!!!! You’re a god damn star. — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) August 7, 2021

😔 — Franky Monet (@FrankyMonetWWE) August 7, 2021

#BronsonReed is such a believable badass athletic big dude!



Hope to see more of him on tv — James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) August 7, 2021

. @AriSterlingWWE is a really really talented wrestler,I think.Hope to see you in someday again.GOOD LUCK!!



若く才能溢れるレスラーと戦えて光栄でした。またいつかどこかで、きっと。 — KUSHIDA (@KUSHIDA_0904) August 7, 2021

Really sorry to see this. Times are really tough right now, but for the released talent, this can be a blessing in disguise.



Don’t let this be your end, this should be your beginning.



Get hyped! The world is now your oyster! https://t.co/nNiAMxI6CI — Dean Muhtadi (@MojoMuhtadi) August 7, 2021

It's always a shame to see such talented Superstars get released. We at Sportskeeda wish every WWE Superstar who was released today the best in whatever they do next.

Which of the 13 WWE releases has left you most disappointed? Let us know in the comments below.

