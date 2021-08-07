Chris Jericho, Peyton Royce, and others react to today's WWE releases (August 6th, 2021)

It feels like every other week when WWE releases several talented names from their contracts. Today presented one of those unfortunate times, with NXT being subjected to the latest round of cuts. Current and former Superstars have reacted to these WWE releases on Twitter.
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful first reported that WWE released Bobby Fish, Bronson Reed, Mercedes Martinez, Jake Atlas, Ari Sterling, Asher Hale, Tyler Rust, Desmond Troy, Leon Ruff, Kona Reeves, Stephon Smith, Giant Zanjeer, and Zechariah Smith.
A few of the released Superstars confirmed the reports via Twitter, with reactions ranging from humorous to heartfelt. Many of their peers have also shown their love for them on social media.
Bronson Reed was the biggest surprise of all the WWE releases
All 13 of today's WWE releases ranged from Superstars who never appeared on NXT to prominent stars on the weekly program. And while quite a few surprising names got released, Bronson Reed was probably the biggest shocker of the lot.
The Australian star had been in a prominent spot on NXT. Reed was the North American Champion about a month back and had recently main-evented the show against Adam Cole. He, in particular, received a lot of support on Twitter.
However, most reactions were directed at the entire batch of WWE releases, with a lot of NXT Superstars seeming predictably upset at the news. A few former WWE Superstars also expressed their surprise, while Chris Jericho affirmed that AEW is the "best pro wrestling company in the world" for fans and performers alike.
Here are some of the reactions to the most recent WWE releases:
It's always a shame to see such talented Superstars get released.
